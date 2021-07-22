In pics: Farmers protest against three farm laws on day one of Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar

A group of 200 farmers reached the Jantar Mantar amid multi-layer security on Thursday to launch their agitation against the three Central farms laws in the heart of the national capital. On Wednesday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave permission to the Jantar Mantar demonstration on the condition that a maximum of 200 protesters will be allowed till August 9 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

On the first day of the 'Kisan Sansad', the protesting farmers held discussions on the Mandi Act, rollback of the three farm laws, besides demanding that MPs should discuss the farmers' issues during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The Kisan Sansad was divided into three sessions with each having a separate topic.

Here's a look at the pictures from 'Kisan Sansad' protest: