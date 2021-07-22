Kisan Sansad: Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka condemns attack on journalist, says 'action should be taken against attacker'

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka on Thursday condemned the attack on journalist Narendra Gosain. He said action should be taken against the person who attacked the journalist who was covering covering the 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the journalist. Action should be taken against the attacker, no matter which organization, be it police or govt, the person belongs to. We'll ensure that action is taken & such incidents don't happen again," news agency ANI quoted the farmer leader as saying.

Earlier, Gosain said a man hit him on his head with a light stand. However, the journalist said he wasn't sure if the attacker was a farmer. "Some people were making videos&verbally abusing media (in Delhi today). After a scuffle, a man hit me on my head with a light stand. He had ID of some sort that said Kisan Media. Not sure if he was a farmer but it appeared he was biased towards farmers," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.