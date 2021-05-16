In Pics: Cyclone Tauktae causes destruction in Kerala and Goa

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18, as per the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on Saturday, said K S Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai.

In Goa, Sheetal Patil, 34, succumbed to injuries in the beach village of Anjuna after she was hit by a coconut tree that was uprooted in the cyclonic winds.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel across Goa are also on the process of clearing roads and repairing electricity cables that have been damaged by the trees which have been uprooted in the cyclonic storm. All airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa on Sunday.

At least 15 fishermen who ventured into the sea on May 5 from Beypore port in Kozhikode are missing. All of them are natives of Tamil Nadu.

The water level in many dams across Kerala showed a rising trend on Sunday even as cyclone Tauktae moved away from the state's coast after wreaking havoc.

Hundreds of houses were damaged in coastal belts across the state as sea water seeped in following high waves. Hundreds of families living in coastal areas and low lying areas of the state have been shifted to relief camps.

Here's a look at visuals from across India as it faces the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.