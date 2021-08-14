In Pics: Celebrations start a day ahead of Independence Day 2021

Independence Day 2021: On the night of August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” These words aptly captured the struggle and happiness of newly-independent India as it finally managed to free itself from the clutches of British rule.



On August 15, 2021, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm.

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, Indians across the country celebrated Independence day in their own way. Some by painting their faces in tricolour, some performing traditional dances, along with some also wearing unique shirts with national flag prints on it.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 08:02 PM IST