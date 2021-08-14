Independence Day 2021: How well do you know India's freedom struggle? Take this quiz to find out

This year will mark the 75th year of India's Independence. On 15th August, India celebrates the Independence Day which marks the sacrifices of various freedom fighters to gain independence from British rule. Notably, this The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and series of events are being organised to mark the occasion across the country. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.
As various events happen across the country to celebrate this day, we also have a quick and fun I-Day quiz for you so lets test your knowledge by solving the quiz based on Independence Day.
A. Who among the following was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?
Lord Mountbatten
Winston Churchill
Clement Attlee
Ramsay MacDonald
B. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag on 15 August, 1947 which of the following gates of the Red Fort?
Lahori Gate
Delhi Gate
Kashmiri Gate
None of the above
C. Who among the following was the first Governor-General of new Dominions of India until June 1948?
Lord Mountbatten
C. Rajgopalchari
Dr. BR Amdedkar
Dr. Rajendra Prasad
D. The famous quote "a tryst with destiny" is given by
Dr. BR Ambedkar
Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
Mahatma Gandhi
Abdul Kalam Azad
E. Which of the following are the extremist leaders?
Lala Lajpat Rai
Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Bipin Chandra Pal
All of the above
F. Which of the following Plan was known as the partition plan?
Macaulay Plan
Atlee Announcement
Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms
Mountbatten Plan
G. Who presided over the 1907 Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti?
Pherozeshah Mehta
Dadabhai Naroji
Lala Hardayal
Gopal Krishan Gokhale
H. In which of the following Congress sessions, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj?
Lahore Session, 1929
Karachi Session, 1930
Nagpur Session, 1929
Calcutta Session, 1929
I. Who among the following played Shehnai at the celebration of Indian Independence Day 1947?
Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan
Bismillah Khan
Madhukar Dhumal
Ahmed Ali
J. What is the theme for Independence Day celebrations 2021?
Self-reliant India
Promote India's culture
Nation First, Always First
None of the above
Answers - A-1, B-1, C-1, D-3, E-4, F-4, G-1, H-1, I-2, J- C
