Independence Day 2021: How well do you know India's freedom struggle? Take this quiz to find out

This year will mark the 75th year of India's Independence. On 15th August, India celebrates the Independence Day which marks the sacrifices of various freedom fighters to gain independence from British rule. Notably, this The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and series of events are being organised to mark the occasion across the country. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

As various events happen across the country to celebrate this day, we also have a quick and fun I-Day quiz for you so lets test your knowledge by solving the quiz based on Independence Day.

A. Who among the following was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?

Lord Mountbatten Winston Churchill Clement Attlee Ramsay MacDonald

B. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag on 15 August, 1947 which of the following gates of the Red Fort?

Lahori Gate Delhi Gate Kashmiri Gate None of the above

C. Who among the following was the first Governor-General of new Dominions of India until June 1948?

Lord Mountbatten C. Rajgopalchari Dr. BR Amdedkar Dr. Rajendra Prasad

D. The famous quote "a tryst with destiny" is given by

Dr. BR Ambedkar Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi Abdul Kalam Azad

E. Which of the following are the extremist leaders?

Lala Lajpat Rai Bal Gangadhar Tilak Bipin Chandra Pal All of the above

F. Which of the following Plan was known as the partition plan?

Macaulay Plan Atlee Announcement Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms Mountbatten Plan

G. Who presided over the 1907 Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti?

Pherozeshah Mehta Dadabhai Naroji Lala Hardayal Gopal Krishan Gokhale

H. In which of the following Congress sessions, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj?

Lahore Session, 1929 Karachi Session, 1930 Nagpur Session, 1929 Calcutta Session, 1929

I. Who among the following played Shehnai at the celebration of Indian Independence Day 1947?

Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan Bismillah Khan Madhukar Dhumal Ahmed Ali

J. What is the theme for Independence Day celebrations 2021?

Self-reliant India Promote India's culture Nation First, Always First None of the above

Answers - A-1, B-1, C-1, D-3, E-4, F-4, G-1, H-1, I-2, J- C

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 01:16 PM IST