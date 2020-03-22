In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and other B-town celebrities show up at their balconies to clap after PM Modi's appeal

Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood celebrities showed up at their balconies at 5 PM on Sunday. This was done as a gesture to applaud front line workers for working amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, in his speech while addressing the nation about COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Janta Curfew on March 22. He also urged people to show up at their windows and balconies to clap and bang utensils. This was done to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

Bollywood celebrities also participated in the same and were snapped by the shutterbugs.

Check out the pictures here: