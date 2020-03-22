Coronavirus in India: Janta Curfew in pics

On Sunday, Janta curfew commenced amid rising Covid-19 cases in India. Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra wore a deserted look as millions remained indoors for the voluntary 'Janata Curfew' to isolate the spread of CoronaVirus. With 64 positive cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country. All roads, highways, railway stations, metro-rail, mono-rail, city and State Transport Buses were deserted with people staying put at home since 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Here are some pictures of Janta Curfew in India:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)