Coronavirus in India: Janta Curfew in pics

On Sunday, Janta curfew commenced amid rising Covid-19 cases in India. Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra wore a deserted look as millions remained indoors for the voluntary 'Janata Curfew' to isolate the spread of CoronaVirus. With 64 positive cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country. All roads, highways, railway stations, metro-rail, mono-rail, city and State Transport Buses were deserted with people staying put at home since 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Here are some pictures of Janta Curfew in India: