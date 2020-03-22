Photo

Coronavirus in India: Janta Curfew in pics

A deserted view of road during an outbreak of (COVID-19) Coronavirus in Mumbai.
On Sunday, Janta curfew commenced amid rising Covid-19 cases in India. Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra wore a deserted look as millions remained indoors for the voluntary 'Janata Curfew' to isolate the spread of CoronaVirus. With 64 positive cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country. All roads, highways, railway stations, metro-rail, mono-rail, city and State Transport Buses were deserted with people staying put at home since 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Here are some pictures of Janta Curfew in India:

No vehicular traffic was on Vileparle western express highway after Janta curfew commenced.
No vehicular traffic was on Vileparle western express highway after Janta curfew commenced.
No vehicular traffic was on Santacruz western express highway. after Janta curfew commenced.
Visuals from Ghodbunder Road Thane
Visuals from Ghodbunder Road Thane
