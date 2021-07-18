In pics: All-party meeting held at Parliament; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, more than 40 leaders from 33 parties attend

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament on Sunday a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session.

Besides PM Modi, among the key leaders present in the all-party meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

"Took part in the All-Party meeting before the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session. We look forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

"More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting and suggested which subjects should be discussed. Addressing the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from the Opposition are very valuable," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"At the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that the Government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures," added Joshi.

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF attended the all-party meeting.

