'Look forward to a productive session': PM Modi takes part in All-Party meeting ahead of Parliament's Monsoon session

He also said that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on various issues. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the prime minister at the meeting to say that the various floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.

Floor leaders of all prominent opposition parties, including Derek O' Brien from the TMC, Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Satish Mishra were also present. Apna Dal leader and NDA ally Anupriya Patel and LJP leader Pashupati Paras also attended the meeting.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will start from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. On day one of the session, the prime minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses.

It is the convention that after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, the prime minister introduces new ministers in both the Houses.

Some new members who recently entered Lok Sabha following bypolls would also take oath as members of the lower house on Monday.