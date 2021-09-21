In Photos: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and others pay last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid his last respects to Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri at his Baghambari Math residence located in Prayagraj.

Paying floral tributes to the ABAP president, the chief minister expressed his grief and said that the demise of Mahant Giri is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and religious world.

"I remember how he gave his unconditional support to make Prayagraj Kumbh 2019 an international level event. His contribution to religious society is unforgettable," he stated.

"It is very sad that he is not with us today. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to his soul," he added.

Adityanath further informed that several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident and a team of senior police officials including ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj is investigating the case.

"As per the wishes of his disciples and followers, his body will be kept today at Baghambari Math for people to pay last respects. The postmortem will be done tomorrow and the culprit will not be spared," he stated.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence on Monday.

A suicide note was recovered, in which the names of his disciples, Anand Giri and two others were mentioned, following which an FIR was registered against Anand Giri under Section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) on the basis of a complaint filed by another disciple Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj.

Policemen with administrative?officers investigate at the spot after?Akhara Parishad?President?Mahant?Narendra Giri Maharaj was found dead at?Baghambari Gaddi?Math, in Prayagraj, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. | PTI

Niranjani Akhada secretary Mahant Ravindra Puri arrives at Baghambari Math, where Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj was found dead yesterday, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. | PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to pay tribute to Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, who was found dead at the Baghambari Gaddi Math in mysterious conditions, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. | PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, who was found dead at the Baghambari Gaddi Math in mysterious conditions, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. | PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath talks to the media as he arrives to pay tribute to Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, who was found dead at the Baghambari Gaddi Math in mysterious conditions, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. | PTI

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav arrives to pay tribute to Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, who was found dead at the Baghambari Gaddi Math in mysterious conditions, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. | PTI

With inputs from ANI.





Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:41 PM IST