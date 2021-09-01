e-Paper Get App

Photo

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:47 PM IST

In Photos: Wearing masks, maintaining distance, students adapt to 'new normal' as schools reopen in various states

FPJ Web Desk
Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in various states of India were reopened on September 1, 2021. | AFP

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in various states of India were reopened on September 1, 2021. | AFP

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in various states of India were reopened for the first time since they were shut down due to the pandemic.

Schools in Rajasthan have reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday. In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the Rajasthan administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students.

As the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is now under control, the state government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of primary school from today with all the guidelines in place.

As announced, the schools for higher classes from IX to XII reopened on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu with strict Covid-19 protocol in place.

Schools in Delhi have been reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards on Wednesday, almost one and a half years after educational institutions were shut down due to a spike in infections.

AFP

AFP

PTI

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

PTI

AFP

PTI

(By agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
