In Photos & Videos: Coastal parts of Maharashtra hit with disastrous floods; houses, vehicles submerged

Exceptionally heavy rainfall recorded at Mahabaleshwar and Navaja in Satara district of Maharashtra over the last two days caused flooding in parts of the adjoining coastal region of the state, particularly Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, officials said on Friday.

Several places in these two districts in the Konkan region are inundated and the government machinery is taking steps to move the stranded people to safety.

K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, said that Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara, received 483 mm rainfall in around 17 hours - between 8.30 am on July 22 and 1 am on 23 July.

Before that, during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on July 22, the same weather station had recorded 461 mm rainfall there.

As per the IMD, more than 204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as extremely heavy rainfall.

Similar heavy rainfall was recorded at Navaja, a weather station set up at Maharashtra's key hydro-power plant Koyna in Satara district.

Chiplun in Ratnagiri district is on the west side of Navaja, where more than 300 mm rainfall was recorded during the same period, officials said.

Rangairi collector B N Patil has said that this was the worst rainfall that Chiplun has witnessed in the last 40 years.

A similar situation was witnessed there in 2005, but this time the water level in Chiplun city is above 10 feet, which has crossed the mark recorded 16 years ago, he said.