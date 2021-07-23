Photo

In Photos & Videos: Coastal parts of Maharashtra hit with disastrous floods; houses, vehicles submerged

By FPJ Web Desk

Visuals from Ratnagiri (L) and Bhiwandi (R): Water enters the houses after heavy rainfall on Thursday.
ANI Photos

Exceptionally heavy rainfall recorded at Mahabaleshwar and Navaja in Satara district of Maharashtra over the last two days caused flooding in parts of the adjoining coastal region of the state, particularly Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, officials said on Friday.

Several places in these two districts in the Konkan region are inundated and the government machinery is taking steps to move the stranded people to safety.

K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, said that Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara, received 483 mm rainfall in around 17 hours - between 8.30 am on July 22 and 1 am on 23 July.

Before that, during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on July 22, the same weather station had recorded 461 mm rainfall there.

As per the IMD, more than 204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as extremely heavy rainfall.

Similar heavy rainfall was recorded at Navaja, a weather station set up at Maharashtra's key hydro-power plant Koyna in Satara district.

Chiplun in Ratnagiri district is on the west side of Navaja, where more than 300 mm rainfall was recorded during the same period, officials said.

Rangairi collector B N Patil has said that this was the worst rainfall that Chiplun has witnessed in the last 40 years.

A similar situation was witnessed there in 2005, but this time the water level in Chiplun city is above 10 feet, which has crossed the mark recorded 16 years ago, he said.

In this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by the Indian Navy shows areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra
Photo by INDIAN NAVY / AFP
In this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by the Indian Navy shows areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra
Photo by INDIAN NAVY / AFP
Maharashtra, July 22: Water enters the houses after heavy rainfall, in Bhiwandi on Thursday.
ANI
Maharashtra, July 22: A market submerged due to the rise in water level of all rivers, in Ratnagiri on Thursday.
ANI
Maharashtra, July 22: A JCB removes the fallen rocks due to landslides following heavy rainfalls and block the road, in Pune on Thursday.
ANI
Maharashtra, July 22: Street waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, in Kalyan on Thursday.
ANI
Streets flooded due to heavy rainfall, in Ratnagiri on Thursday.
ANI
Vehicles submerged in the flodded water due to heavy rainfall, in Ratnagiri on Thursday.
ANI
Houses get partially submerged as streets flooded due to heavy rainfall, in Ratnagiri on Thursday.
ANI
Buildings get partially submerged underwater as all 8 rivers flow above the danger level, in Ratnagiri on Thursday.
ANI
High tides hit Marine Drive amid rainfall, in Mumbai on Thursday.
ANI
Street waterlogged due to heavy rainfall, in Kalyan on Thursday.
ANI
Water enters the houses after heavy rainfall, in Bhiwandi on Thursday.
ANI
Maharashtra: Koyna River overflows due to heavy rainfall, flooding nearby areas. Visuals from Patan town in Satara district.
With inputs from PTI.

