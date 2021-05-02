Photo

IN PHOTOS: TMC supporters take to the streets in celebration as Bengal poll trends indicate major win for party

By FPJ Web Desk

TMC supporters celebrate the party's victory in West Bengal assembly election in front of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI Photo

As votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 are counted, the trends indicate that Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress is all set to register a win with more than 200 seats in tow.

Addressing the public on Sunday evening, Banerjee said, "This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal." Over the last few hours celebratory events had broken out in various parts of the state, with no regard for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or the lockdown that has recently been put in place. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister asked her followers to avoid public celebrations and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Take a look at what's happening in West Bengal today:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks on media after TMC confirmed its victory in West Bengal elections 2021, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the day of West Bengal elections 2021 result, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI
Indian supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) celebrate the party's lead in front of a mural depicting the injured foot of AITCs leader Mamata Banerjee during the ongoing counting process of the West Bengal legislative assembly election, in Siliguri on May 2, 2021.
AFP Photo
TMC supporters celebrate the partys victory in West Bengal assembly election in front of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjees residence, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI
TMC supporters wave the party flag while celebrating the party's victory in West Bengal assembly election in front of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI
TMC supporters celebrate the party's victory in West Bengal assembly election in front of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI
TMC supporters celebrate the party's victory in West Bengal assembly election in front of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI
A TMC supporter holds a placard outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat during the counting of West Bengal Assembly poll, as the state government observes a shutdown to combat the Covid-19 situation, no gathering and rallies are strictly prohibited in this situation in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
PTI Photo
TMC supporter flashes a victory sign while celebrating the party's victory in West Bengal assembly election in front of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence, in Kolkata on Sunday.
ANI

