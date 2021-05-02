IN PHOTOS: TMC supporters take to the streets in celebration as Bengal poll trends indicate major win for party

As votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 are counted, the trends indicate that Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress is all set to register a win with more than 200 seats in tow.

Addressing the public on Sunday evening, Banerjee said, "This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal." Over the last few hours celebratory events had broken out in various parts of the state, with no regard for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or the lockdown that has recently been put in place. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister asked her followers to avoid public celebrations and follow COVID-19 protocols.

