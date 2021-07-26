Photo

In Photos: Rajnath Singh, President Kovind, and others pay tribute to martyrs on 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas

By FPJ Web Desk

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021.
PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt paid tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation and laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat installed the Victory Flame here at the Memorial. Besides CDS General Rawat, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also paid floral tributes at the memorial.

The country is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today.The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain are also seen.
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021.
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at National War Memorial in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021.
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind lays a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla, Kashmir to pay tributes to martyrs.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind lays a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla, Kashmir to pay tributes to martyrs.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat pays floral tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Dras on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
ANI
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal pay floral tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Dras on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
ANI
Delhi: Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt pays tribute at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
ANI
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt pay tribute at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
ANI

With inputs from ANI.

