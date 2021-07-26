In Photos: Rajnath Singh, President Kovind, and others pay tribute to martyrs on 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt paid tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation and laid a wreath at the Dagger War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat installed the Victory Flame here at the Memorial. Besides CDS General Rawat, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also paid floral tributes at the memorial.

The country is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' today.The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.