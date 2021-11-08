In Photos: President Kovind presents Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan; PM Modi, Amit Shah among attendees

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, November 08, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were among the attendees.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards were presented by President this year. The list comprised of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shashadhar Acharya for Art, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is a renowned Chhau dance performer. Recipient of several awards and honours, Shri Acharya has numerous new choreographies and dance compositions to his credit. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to journalist Lalbiakthanga Pachuau during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Oinam Bembem Devi for Sports at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. She is the former captain of the Indian womens football team and is also known as "Durga of Indian football". | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Jai Prakash Agarwal for Trade & Industry, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He is Chairman, Surya Roshni Group of Industries and is an able and successful industrialist. He has received several awards and honours for his service to society. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia for Trade & Industry. Commonly known as Bapuji, he is an eminent Gandhian and a social worker. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri to Madan Singh Chauhan for Art, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He is a renowned Sufi singer from Chhattisgarh. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the awardees during the Padma Shri Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, earlier today. | ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan | ANI

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:14 PM IST