In Photos: Parsis across India observe a quiet Navroz amidst COVID-19 restrictions

The Parsi community in India celebrated their new year on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'.

It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:16 PM IST