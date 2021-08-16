 "
Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:16 PM IST

In Photos: Parsis across India observe a quiet Navroz amidst COVID-19 restrictions

FPJ Web Desk
Parsi women greet each other in a fire temple on the occasion of Parsi New Year in Ahmedabad on August 16, 2021. | AFP

Parsi women greet each other in a fire temple on the occasion of Parsi New Year in Ahmedabad on August 16, 2021. | AFP

The Parsi community in India celebrated their new year on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'.

It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator.

Have a look.

AFP

PTI

AFP

AFP

AFP

PTI

AFP

AFP

AFP

With inputs from ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

