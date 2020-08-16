'Navroz Mubarak': PM Modi, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani and others extend greetings on Parsi New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and others extended greetings on Parsi New Year on Sunday.

The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar. In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'

In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed that the coming year is filled with happiness and prosperity. "Navroz Mubarak! Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes the outstanding contribution of the Parsi community, which has made a mark in a wide range of fields. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity in everyone's lives," the Prime Minister tweeted.