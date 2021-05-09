Photo

IN PHOTOS: On 76th WWII Victory Day, check out celebrations from around the world

Russian servicemen march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo

Today is the 76th anniversary of 'Victory Day' which marks Nazi Germany's surrender and the end of World War II. This day is observed to commemorate those who served in the war, defeating Germany and to remember the vast suffering of civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the anniversary with a speech warning that Nazi beliefs remain strong. Putin on Sunday decried "attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands lies the blood of hundreds of thousands of peaceful people".

The annual military parade on Moscow's Red Square whose format varies little from year to year included more than 190 military vehicles traversing the square, ranging from the renowned WWII-era T-34 tank to the hulking eight-axle Yars mobile ICBM launchers.

Other neighbouring countries of Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan also observed the day by honouring the war veterans.

Russian servicemen gather on Red Square before the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistans President Emomali Rakhmon arrive to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 assault aircrafts release smoke in the colours of the Russian flag while flying over central Moscow during the Victory Day military parade on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
Russian servicemen march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
Russian servicewomen march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
A woman with a portrait of her relative visits the Unknown Soldier Tomb memorial during the Victory Day celebrations in Tbilisi, Georgia on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
Veterans walk to lay flowers at the Mother Armenia monument in the Victory Park during the Victory Day celebrations in Yerevan on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
Veterans, including World War Two veteran Nerses Simonyan (R), 97, attend a ceremony at the Mother Armenia monument in the Victory Park during the Victory Day celebrations in Yerevan on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
World War Two veteran Asek Urmanbetov, 98, receives congratulations from Kyrgyz servicemen during the Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on May 9, 2021.
AFP Photo
World War Two veteran Valentina Kosatyh, 96, receives congratulations from Kyrgyz servicemen during the Victory Day celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on May 9, 2021
AFP Photo

