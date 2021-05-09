IN PHOTOS: On 76th WWII Victory Day, check out celebrations from around the world

Today is the 76th anniversary of 'Victory Day' which marks Nazi Germany's surrender and the end of World War II. This day is observed to commemorate those who served in the war, defeating Germany and to remember the vast suffering of civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the anniversary with a speech warning that Nazi beliefs remain strong. Putin on Sunday decried "attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands lies the blood of hundreds of thousands of peaceful people".

The annual military parade on Moscow's Red Square whose format varies little from year to year included more than 190 military vehicles traversing the square, ranging from the renowned WWII-era T-34 tank to the hulking eight-axle Yars mobile ICBM launchers.

Other neighbouring countries of Armenia, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan also observed the day by honouring the war veterans.