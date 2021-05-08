India

Updated on

Srinagar under quarantine: Markets, roads wear deserted look as authorities impose COVID-19 curfew -- see pics here

By Sajad Hameed

A kashmiri woman feeds pigeons at closed Hazratbal Shrine during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
A kashmiri woman feeds pigeons at closed Hazratbal Shrine during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed

Roads across the valley continued to wear a deserted look as public transport remained off the roads and markets were shut.

The officials said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the union territory.

They said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir Valley and in the Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of the Jammu Division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

They said only essential and emergency services were allowed.

See the visuals from Shrinagar

Roads across the valley continued to wear a deserted look as public transport remained off the roads and markets were shut.
Roads across the valley continued to wear a deserted look as public transport remained off the roads and markets were shut.
Sajad Hameed
A deserted view of roads during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
A deserted view of roads during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Deserted road during corona Curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Deserted road during corona Curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
A kashmiri woman feeds pigeons at closed Hazratbal Shrine during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
A kashmiri woman feeds pigeons at closed Hazratbal Shrine during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Security men stand guard on a deserted street during corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Security men stand guard on a deserted street during corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Security man stand guard on a deserted street during corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Security man stand guard on a deserted street during corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
A deserted view of closed market during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
A deserted view of closed market during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Barricades are erected by police near a check point during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Barricades are erected by police near a check point during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Barricades are erected by police near a check point during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Barricades are erected by police near a check point during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
A deserted view of closed market during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
A deserted view of closed market during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Police forces stop vehicles during Corona curfew in in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Police forces stop vehicles during Corona curfew in in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed
Securitymen stop a car on a street during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Securitymen stop a car on a street during Corona curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir. As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the authorities imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to stop further spread of Coronavirus.
Sajad Hameed

The restrictions are being implemented strictly and action is being taken against violators, the officials said.

Police arrested 43 persons, lodged 12 FIRs and also realised fine to the tune of Rs 70,010 from 480 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir Valley on Friday, they said.

Besides, 24 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Baramulla for violating COVID-19 norms, he added.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am Thursday.

However, the authorities in other districts of the Kashmir Valley also ordered extension in the restrictions first till Thursday and now till Monday morning.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in