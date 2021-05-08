Srinagar under quarantine: Markets, roads wear deserted look as authorities impose COVID-19 curfew -- see pics here

Roads across the valley continued to wear a deserted look as public transport remained off the roads and markets were shut.

The officials said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the union territory.

They said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir Valley and in the Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of the Jammu Division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

They said only essential and emergency services were allowed.

See the visuals from Shrinagar