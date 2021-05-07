WHO flags off China's COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm emergency use

The World Health Organisation has given emergency use authorisation to a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of the doses to reach needy countries through a UN-backed programme.

The decision by a WHO technical advisory group, a first for a Chinese vaccine, opens the possibility that Sinopharm's offering could be included in the UN-backed COVAX programme in coming weeks or months and distributed through UN children's agency UNICEF and WHO's Americas regional office.