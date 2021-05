The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The oath was administered by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the Raj Bhavan. 33 other DMK leader were sworn in as members of his cabinet.