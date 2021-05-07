‘Congratulations…’: PM Modi has a message for newly sworn in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year old Stalin, for whom this would be the first stint as CM, in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Stalin, clad in a white shirt and dhoti introduced his Cabinet to Purohit.

DMK veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan, who had held portfolios like Public Works during the previous DMK rule (2006-11) was administered the oath after Stalin and is designated as Water Resources Minister in charge of irrigation projects and has portfolios of mines and minerals.

Home and other portfolios including public, general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation, and welfare of differently-abled persons are with Chief Minister Stalin.

Stalin's family members including his wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won from Triplicane-Chepauk constituency, took part in the event.

The DMK chief's elder brother, M K Alagiri's son Dayanidhi and former union minister Dayanidhi Maran were present.

The ceremony, which went on for about an hour and 10 minutes witnessed adherence to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks.

Later, when Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of his father and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at the residence of the late leader here, he turned emotional and took the blessings of his mother Dayalu Ammal. Stalin's family members including his sister Selvi were present when he visited the Gopalapuram house.

(With inputs from PTI)