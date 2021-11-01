In Photos: Markets turn colourful and crowded as India gears up for Diwali

Diwali is just days away now and in most of India, socialising, shopping and community events are at their peak.

As billions of Indians are stepping out to shop for diyas, garlands, clothes and all things new for Diwali, huge crowds are being witnessed in markets even as fear of COVID-19 looms large. In this backdrop, mask compliance has dropped drastically. Social distancing has gone for a toss too.

Here's how India is gearing for the upcoming festival.

woman shop for decorative items at a market ahead of the Diwali festival, in Jammu, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. | PTI

A street vendor applies colour dye to earthen pots to be used as a decorative item at a makeshift workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Hyderabad on November 1, 2021. | AFP

Advertisement

People visit a market ahead of Diwali festival, in Kanpur, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

People shop for paper lanterns and other decorative items ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai on October 31, 2021. | AFP

A vendor selling firecrackers wait for customers at a market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Allahabad on October 31, 2021. | AFP

Advertisement

A street vendor sells decorative items ahead of Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in New Delhi on October 31, 2021. | AFP

A street vendor dyes earthen lamps to be sold as a decorative item ahead of Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in New Delhi on October 31, 2021. | AFP

Shoppers buy decorative items ahead of Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in New Delhi on October 31, 2021. | AFP

Advertisement

A shopkeeper hangs artificial flower garlands ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in Amritsar, on October 31, 2021. | AFP

Shoppers buy artificial flower garlands ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali at a market in Amritsar on October 31, 2021. | AFP

A vendor carries a bunch of roses at a flower market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi in October 31, 2021. | AFP

A vendor carries a bunch of roses at a flower market ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi in October 31, 2021. | AFP

crowded Kamla Nagar market ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. | PTI

A crowded market ahead of the Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, October 30, 2021. | PTI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:42 PM IST