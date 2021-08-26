In Photos: Journalist Vir Sanghvi launches his book ‘A Rude Life: The Memoir’ at The Free Press Journal

Noted journalist, author and TV anchor Vir Sanghvi, and former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha presided over the launch of Sanghvi’s book, ‘A Rude Life: The Memoir’ at The Free Press Journal office on Wednesday evening.

The launch was attended by eminent personalities in Mumbai and was followed by a discussion with Sanghvi sharing anecdotes from his book.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:04 PM IST