In Photos: India gets ready for Ganeshotsav celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, India seems to be looking forward to the upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav. Ahead of the festival, artisans across India are preparing idols of Lord Ganesh.
Ganeshotsav is a 10-day Indian festival. The first day is celebrated as the birthday of Bhagwan Ganesh, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.. This year, the festival will be observed from September 10-19.
Here's a look at how Indian artisans are preparing for Ganeshotsav.
