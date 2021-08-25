e-Paper Get App

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:01 PM IST

In Photos: India gets ready for Ganeshotsav celebrations amid COVID-19 restrictions

FPJ Web Desk
A child packs the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | ANI

A child packs the idols of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | ANI

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, India seems to be looking forward to the upcoming festival of Ganeshotsav. Ahead of the festival, artisans across India are preparing idols of Lord Ganesh.

Ganeshotsav is a 10-day Indian festival. The first day is celebrated as the birthday of Bhagwan Ganesh, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.. This year, the festival will be observed from September 10-19.

Here's a look at how Indian artisans are preparing for Ganeshotsav.

ANI

PTI

PTI

AFP

ANI

ANI

ANI

AFP

AFP

Maharashtra: Konkan Railway in rush to double line before Ganesh Festival
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:01 PM IST
