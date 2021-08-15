In Photos: Jammu & Kashmir celebrates India's 75th Independence Day amid heavy rain in Srinagar

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that Independence Day-2021 is special for J&K and the entire country because the celebration, resolve, energy and enthusiasm of today's new generation will shape the formidable base for the centenary celebration of Independence in 2047.

"The grass-roots democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones," Sinha said in his Independence Day speech at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar.

The LG paid tributes to the brave soldiers of Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police "who have kept the unity, the integrity of India intact with their amazing valour, courage and sacrifice".

Sinha announced that the administration has decided that various places and institutions will be christened in the memory of freedom fighters, brave soldiers and personalities from different fields who have made invaluable contribution in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's a look at the 75th Independence Day celebration in Srinagar.

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 02:13 PM IST