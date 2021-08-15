'They made him do it to mock his son even in death': Burhan Wani's father hoists national flag in Pulwama; viral video leaves netizens divided

Muzaffar Wani, the father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, hoisted the national flag at a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as part of Independence Day celebrations Sunday, officials said. A video of the event went viral on social media.

Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession, unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, they said.

Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces in July 2016 in South Kashmir had triggered a massive five-month summer agitation in Kashmir that left over 100 people dead and thousands injured.

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the union territory administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

The video went viral earning mixed reactions from the public. Many praised Wani and commented that this is the 'new Kashmir' guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Others stated that had Wani not hoisted the flag, he would lose his job. This is as oppressive as it gets in Kashmir.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:13 PM IST