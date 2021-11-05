In Photos: Jammu and Kashmir wears a white cloak as several areas receive fresh snowfall

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while some parts in the plains were lashed by light rains on Friday, officials said.

Snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir early in the morning, the officials said.

They said the fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.

Due to the snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez Road has been closed temporarily for traffic, the officials said.

Some areas in the plains of the valley received light rainfall.

Group of tourists play with snow during the season's first snowfall, at Ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on November 05, 2021. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

Tourists walk on snow covered gulmarg during the fresh snowfall at Ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on November 05, 2021. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

Tourists walk on snow-covered roads during the fresh snowfall at Ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on November 05, 2021. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

Tourists take selfie in snow at Ski resort in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on November 05, 2021. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:43 PM IST