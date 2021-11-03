e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:26 AM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

ANI
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit near Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and 227 kilometres North of Gulmarg.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-11-2021, 05:57:06 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 74.29, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 227km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

