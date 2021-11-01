In Photos: Jammu and Kashmir dons a colourful aura as 'saffron' harvesting begins

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is well-known across the globe for 'Saffron', a spice that enhances various cuisines.

Saffron has been cultivated in the valley for hundreds of years. Today, Kashmir is India's prime producer of saffron. It is mainly harvested in fields in Pampore close to Srinagar, capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Owing to this, Pampore is also known as ‘Saffron Town’.



Saffron, derived from the crocus flower is one of the most popular spices used for colouring. It is widely used in the preparation of 'Kehwa', the popular Kashmiri saffron tea. Saffron extracts have various uses like adding fragrance to perfumes, dyeing clothes, etc.

Here's a look at the harvest of saffron in the fields of Pampore.

Young Kashmiri boys carry baskets full of harvested saffron flowers in a field in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri family members gather saffron flowers in a field in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

A young Kashmiri boy holds a basket full of harvested saffron flowers as he poses for a picture in a field in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiris pluck saffron flowers as they take part in the harvest at a farm in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri women take part in the harvesting of saffron flowers in a field in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is well-known across the globe for 'Saffron', a spice that enhances various cuisines. | Sajad Hameed

Saffron is mainly harvested in fields in Pampore close to Srinagar, capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Owing to this, Pampore is also known as ‘Saffron Town’. | Sajad Hameed

A young Kashmiri boy holds a basket full of harvested saffron flowers as he plucks flowers in a field in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

Kashmiris pluck saffron flowers as they take part in the harvest at a farm in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar city, Jammu and Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:56 PM IST