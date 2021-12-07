e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 558 daysDelhi's air quality improves marginally, inches closer to 'poor' category
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:27 PM IST

In Photos: It’s Snowing Buckets in Gulmarg, and it Looks Breathtaking

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo Sajad Hameed

Photo Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir fell below freezing point again on Tuesday, after a day's respite from subzero temperatures, even as the weather office forecast possibility of a wet spell in the valley over two days from Wednesday.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a plunge of four degrees from the previous night, the officials said.

The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow on Wednesday and Thursday at some places.

See Pics Here:

Tourist couple play with snow during a sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021.

Tourist couple play with snow during a sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Tourists enjoy sledge ride at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. Photo Sajad Hameed

Tourists enjoy sledge ride at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. Photo Sajad Hameed | Photo Sajad Hameed

Advertisement
A view of a hut covered in snow during a sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir.

A view of a hut covered in snow during a sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Photo Sajad Hameed

A general view of the snow covered famous ski-resort of Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021.

A general view of the snow covered famous ski-resort of Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Trees are covered with the hoarfrost on a Sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Trees are covered with the hoarfrost on a Sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

Photo Sajad Hameed

ourists enjoy a walk during sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort of Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021.

ourists enjoy a walk during sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort of Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Photo Sajad Hameed

Advertisement

ALSO READ

In Pics: Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall In Pics: Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
Advertisement