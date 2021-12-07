In Photos: It’s Snowing Buckets in Gulmarg, and it Looks Breathtaking

Srinagar: The minimum temperature across Kashmir fell below freezing point again on Tuesday, after a day's respite from subzero temperatures, even as the weather office forecast possibility of a wet spell in the valley over two days from Wednesday.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night, a plunge of four degrees from the previous night, the officials said.

The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of light rain or snow on Wednesday and Thursday at some places.

Tourist couple play with snow during a sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Tourists enjoy sledge ride at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. Photo Sajad Hameed | Photo Sajad Hameed

A view of a hut covered in snow during a sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Photo Sajad Hameed

A general view of the snow covered famous ski-resort of Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Trees are covered with the hoarfrost on a Sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Photo Sajad Hameed

ourists enjoy a walk during sunny winter day at snow covered ski resort of Gulmarg after the fresh snowfall on December 07, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed

Photo Sajad Hameed

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:27 PM IST