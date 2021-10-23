e-Paper Get App

Photo

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

In Pics: Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall

Sajad Hameed
Group of tourists play with snow during the season's first snowfall, in World famous Ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir, on October 23, 2021 | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir received the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning. Gulmarg, one of Asia's premier hill resorts, is known for its legendary beauty, exquisite valleys, and gorgeous streams. It is one of the best skiing destinations in Kashmir, famous across the globe for its suitable skiing slopes that attract ski lovers from across the world.

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Tourists walk on a road covered with snow during the season's first snowfall, in World famous Ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir, on October 23, 2021 | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Tourists rides on horses during the season's first snowfall, in World famous Ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir, On October 23, 2021 | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

A man seen pulling his toboggan (sledge) through snow during season's first snowfall, in World famous Ski resort Gulmarg, Kashmir, On October 23, 2021 | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
