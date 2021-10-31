In Photos: India celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary with colourful programmes

'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the Rashtriya Ekta Divas or National Unity Day celebrations at Kevadiya in Gujarat at 8 AM, near the 182-metre-tall statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, informed the office of Shah in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said that the citizens of India will always remain indebted to him for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.

Here's a look at how India celebrated National Unity Day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary to mark the day as National Unity Day in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb pays homage to Sardar Vallabbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Agartala, Oct., 2021. | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in a function at Statue of Unity, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels birth anniversary in Kevadia. | PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a programme on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and others after paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Parliaments Central Hall in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

A tableau passes during cultural programme celebrated on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party woman members participate in a Run For Unity event on 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Jammu, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. | PTI

Artists perform during cultural programme celebrated on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels birth anniversary in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker holds the tricolour during Run For Unity Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

School students perform during cultural programme celebrated on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels birth anniversary in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. | PTI

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:36 PM IST