In Photos: How India celebrated Raksha Bandhan amid COVID-19 restrictions

Today, Indians across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full-moon day of the lunar month of Shravan, which generally falls in August. The day celebrates the bond of siblings and their love for each other wherein the sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist.
Here's a look at how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2021.
