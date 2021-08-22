e-Paper Get App

Photo

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 05:13 PM IST

In Photos: How India celebrated Raksha Bandhan amid COVID-19 restrictions

FPJ Web Desk
Girls tie Rakhis or sacred threads onto the wrists of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during a ceremony to mark Raksha Bandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, about 35km from Amritsar on August 22, 2021. | PTI

Today, Indians across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full-moon day of the lunar month of Shravan, which generally falls in August. The day celebrates the bond of siblings and their love for each other wherein the sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist.

Here's a look at how India celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2021.

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

PTI

ANI

PTI

PTI

PTI

PTI

AFP

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 05:14 PM IST
