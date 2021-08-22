Raksha Bandhan 2021: PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders extend greetings to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Best wishes to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on Raksha Bandhan and urged people to ensure a safe environment for the women.

"Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice President’s office tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation for the festival. "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Amit Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of ‘Rakshabandhan’," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation for the festival. "There is a special place in my life for the love and support of my sister. We are each other's friends and protectors. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 09:52 AM IST