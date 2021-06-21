Photo

In Photos: From local trains to Kanheri caves, how Mumbai celebrated International Yoga Day 2021

By FPJ Web Desk

Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a train coach in Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
AFP

Today, on 21st June, India celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day. Every year, Indians observe this day all around the world with an aim to stay fit and healthy.

Indians across the globe celebrated the day by performing Yoga early in the morning and Mumbaikars are no different! To mark International Day of Yoga, Mumbaikars performed Yoga across the city with gusto.

In fact, a group of yogis in collaboration with Western Railways performed Yoga asanas with commuters in a local train running between Borivali and Andheri (while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines). In the pictures taken of the ceremony, an instructor can be seen guiding the commuters who duly followed the instructions.

Navy personnel on INS Shardul also performed Yoga while heading back from the Persian Gulf as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II deployment.

Mumbaikars were also spotted celebrating the day at locations like Juhu Beach, Bandra's Bandstand and Kanheri Caves at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali.

Here's a look at how Mumbai celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day.

Mumbai: Navy personnel perform yoga on INS Shardul while heading back from the Persian Gulf as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II deployment, Monday, June 21, 2021.
PTI
Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a train coach in Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
AFP
Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a train coach in Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
AFP
People take part in a yoga session at the Kanheri Caves on the outskirts of Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
AFP
People take part in a yoga session at the Kanheri Caves on the outskirts of Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
AFP
People take part in a yoga session at the Kanheri Caves on the outskirts of Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
AFP
Mumbai: Muslim Community women perform Yoga on International Day of Yoga, in Mumbai, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Shashank Parade/PTI
People perform yoga on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, in Mumbai on Monday.
ANI
People take part in a yoga session at the Juhu beach of Mumbai on June 21, 2021, to mark International Yoga Day.
PTI
A group of girls performs yoga, on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day, at Bandra Bandstand, in Mumbai on Monday.
ANI
Girls perform yoga, on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day of 2021, at the Bandstand Bandra, in Mumbai on Monday.
ANI
COVID positive patients perform Yoga on International Yoga Day at NMMCs Covid Care Centre, in Navi Mumbai, Monday, June 21, 2021.
PTI

