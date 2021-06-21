In Photos: From local trains to Kanheri caves, how Mumbai celebrated International Yoga Day 2021

Today, on 21st June, India celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day. Every year, Indians observe this day all around the world with an aim to stay fit and healthy.

Indians across the globe celebrated the day by performing Yoga early in the morning and Mumbaikars are no different! To mark International Day of Yoga, Mumbaikars performed Yoga across the city with gusto.

In fact, a group of yogis in collaboration with Western Railways performed Yoga asanas with commuters in a local train running between Borivali and Andheri (while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines). In the pictures taken of the ceremony, an instructor can be seen guiding the commuters who duly followed the instructions.

Navy personnel on INS Shardul also performed Yoga while heading back from the Persian Gulf as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II deployment.

Mumbaikars were also spotted celebrating the day at locations like Juhu Beach, Bandra's Bandstand and Kanheri Caves at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali.

Here's a look at how Mumbai celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day.