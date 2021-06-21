Photo

Updated on

International Yoga Day 2021: ITBP, BSF, and other security personnel perform Yoga across Indian landscape; see pics and videos

By FPJ Web Desk

Police (ITBP) performs Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
ANI

As the country observes the seventh edition of the International Day of Yoga on Monday, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also performed Yoga on the occasion.

Marking the occasion, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, deployed at the India-China border in Ladakh performed Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet at the snow-covered mountain.

Similarly, the ITBP personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 15,000 ft near a Border Out Post in Ladakh.

Security personnel at the Animal Training School (ATS) in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohitpur performed Yoga with the horses.

The personnel also performed Yoga alongside Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh marking the seventh International Yoga Day.

ITBP personnel posted near the Galwan valley in Ladakh were also seen performing Yoga.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also performed Yoga at a camp in Kolkata.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

Last year and this year, however, the lead event has been presented in a televised programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The observation of the International Day of Yoga is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year.

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform Yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, at a border out post (BoP), in Joshimath, Monday, June 21, 2021.
Subhav Shukla/PTI
ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh, on International Day Of Yoga.
ANI
Indian Navy personnel perform Yoga on INS Shardul that is heading back from the Persian Gulf as part of the Operation Samudra Setu II deployment on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021.
ANI
Indian Navy personnel, onboard INS Airavat and deployed at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam, perform Yoga on International Day Of Yoga 2021.
ANI
Chhattisgarh: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 150 and 241 Battalions, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) Battalion 206 perform Yoga in naxal affected Minpa village of Sukma, on International Day Of Yoga.
ANI
West Bengal: BSF (Border Security Force) personnel perform Yoga at BSF Camp in Kolkata on International Yoga Day.
ANI
ITBP personnel perform Yoga near Galwan, Ladakh on International Yoga Day.
ANI
On International Day Of Yoga ITBP personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 15,000 ft near a Border Out Post in Ladakh.
ANI
Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF personnel perform Yoga in Jammu, on International Day Of Yoga.
ANI
Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel of Animal Training School (ATS), Lohitpur perform yoga, with horses, on International Day Of Yoga.
ANI
Police (ITBP) performs Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
ANI

With inputs from ANI.

