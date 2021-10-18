In Photos: Farmers block tracks during 'Rail Roko' protest in Punjab, Haryana; commuters hit

Acting on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a six-hour nationwide 'rail roko' protest, all railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana were blocked on Monday by farmers, thus affecting the rail services.

The farmers are protesting in support of their demand to remove Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni from the Cabinet following the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which his son Ashish Misra is the main accused.

Train services were affected in both the states due to the protest. However, there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the states.

The farmers' unions have also been demanding scrapping of three Central farm laws.

The SKM had announced a six-hour nationwide 'rail roko' protest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heavy police presence was seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and other in view of the protest by farmers.

Hundreds of people had a harrowing time as rails did not ply due to the nationwide strike.

Passengers were left stranded at railway stations in various towns and cities as trains were stranded. People were forced to travel in other public transports.

Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh, Haryana in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident. | ANI

Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, Haryana in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident. | ANI

Protestors gather at Sonipat Railway Station, Haryana in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident. | ANI

Farm law protestors sit on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar, Punjab, following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan' on Monday, October 18, 2021. | ANI

Congress MLA's protest outside the State Assembly in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. | ANI

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:51 PM IST