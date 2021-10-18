Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Lucknow Police imposes Section 144 ahead of farmers' rail roko protest, warns of strict action

Ahead of 'Rail Roko' protest called by farmer unions, the police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Lucknow.

Lucknow Police said that strict action will be taken against those who would participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmer unions on Monday, reported news agency ANI. The police further said that those who try to disrupt normalcy will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"Police will take action against those who will participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by farmers organization. 144 CrPC is also imposed in the district and will impose NSA if anyone tries to disrupt normalcy," Lucknow Police officials told news agency ANI.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Dhruva Kant Thakur has given directions to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, assistant deputy commissioner of police, inspectors in charge in the Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, to "not let any anti-national activity take place" and asked them to take action against 'anti-social' elections involved in such activity under relevant sections of the law, reported ANI.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

In a statement, the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said "protests will only be intensified until justice is secured" in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday.

"To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nation-wide Rail Roko program tomorrow.

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. The SKM asks for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. However, MoS Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations. Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:04 AM IST