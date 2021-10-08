e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing at 12.30 pm. The trio is likely to be present in court 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:36 PM IST

In Photos: As restrictions relaxed in Mumbai, aspirants prepare for police constable recruitment exam at Shivaji Park

FPJ Web Desk
Shivaji Park, Dadar | Sachin Haralkar

Shivaji Park, Dadar | Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Parks and grounds in Mumbai are some of the busiest places in Mumbai as people from all walks of life come together for various activities. On Friday, the Free Press Journal witnessed men and women coming together at the famous Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, to practice for the upcoming recruitment for police constables in Maharashtra.

Sachin Haralkar

Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

Sachin Haralkar

Sachin Haralkar

Advertisement

ALSO READ

In photos: Apple-laden truck overturns on Thane's Ghodbunder road

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal