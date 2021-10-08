e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:55 PM IST

In photos: Apple-laden truck overturns on Thane's Ghodbunder road

FPJ Web Desk
In photos: Apple-laden truck overturns in Thane's Ghodbunder road | FPJ

A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the apple-laden truck overturned at around 2:35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near the Manpada flyover bridge.

Regional Disaster Management Cell, police and traffic officials were present on the spot, it said.

As per the update by the TMC official, no casualty or injury was reported.

(With ANI inputs)

