In photos: Apple-laden truck overturns on Thane's Ghodbunder road

A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the apple-laden truck overturned at around 2:35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near the Manpada flyover bridge.

Regional Disaster Management Cell, police and traffic officials were present on the spot, it said.

As per the update by the TMC official, no casualty or injury was reported.

(With ANI inputs)

Maharashtra |Apple-laden truck overturns at around 2.35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near Manpada flyover bridge. Regional Disaster Management Cell, police & traffic officials present on the spot; 1 hydra is at work to remove the truck from road: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/c1jEGu0GOL — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:55 PM IST