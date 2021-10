The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai on Wednesday seized 25 Kg heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Nhava Sheva Port.

One person has been arrested and sent to custody till October 11, ANI reported.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:46 AM IST