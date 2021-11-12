In Photos: Artisans in Jammu and Kashmir process willow wickers as season arrives

Wickerwork, locally referred to as 'Keani Keam' in Jammu and Kashmir, is a traditonal handicraft which involves weaving using willow reeds. The craft provides employment to around 5000 workers in the state.

Kashmir enjoys a huge and monopolized market for wicker-based items. Willow wickers are used to make baskets, trays, etc of various sizes and shapes. They are also used in the making of the traditional firepots called 'Kangri'.

Photojournalist Sajad Hameed spent a day with artisans who process the wickers for further usage to capture what the work looks like.

Have a look.

A villager peels the skin of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

A worker dumps wicker twigs in the boiler on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

Villagers peel the skin of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

A worker carries wicker twigs on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

A worker uses firewood to boil wicker twigs in the boiler on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

A villager smokes a hubble-bubble pipe as he takes a break from peeling the cover of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

A villager peels the skin of wicker sticks on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo by ​Sajad Hameed

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 05:01 PM IST