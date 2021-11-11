View in Photos: World's only intercontinental run — Istanbul Marathon

Thousands of people ran the 43rd edition of the Istanbul Marathon on November 7, the world’s only road race where people can cross from Asia to Europe.

The main stage was set up near the Asian side of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the Bosphorus and ended at the historic Sultanahmet Square.

The 15-kilometer marathon started on the bridge and ended at Yenikapı Square, a large open-air space on the European side, usually reserved for political rallies.

Here are some photos from the event:

Around 40,000 participants competed in the run | AFP

Climate activists too were present | AFP

The world’s only intercontinental marathon is placed in the gold category by World Athletics | AFP

The event allowed athletes from all around the world to run around the city’s many historic sites, including the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia | AFP

Watch a video from the event:

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:01 PM IST