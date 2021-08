Adding to the string of landslides that have occurred in northern India in monsoon 2021, a landslide occurred near Pandoh in Mandi district blocking the Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) on Thursday, August 26, reported ANI.

No casualty has been reported yet. Restoration work will begin soon, says Ashish Sharma, ASP, Mandi.

ANI

ANI

Advertisement

ANI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:29 PM IST