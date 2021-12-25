In Photos: Amid rising Omicron scare, India celebrates Christmas

New Delhi: Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour. Amid the rising Omicron threat, citizens celebrated the eve in and around churches across the countrt.

Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID protocols.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

New Delhi: People take selfie without wearing mask near the main gate of Sacred Heart Cathedral Church illuminated on the eve of Christmas, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Mumbai: Devotees pray at Holy Name Cathedral church, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Devotees offer prayers at St Basilica Church, on the eve of Christmas festival in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Patna: Young girls take selfies at the Catholic Church, on the eve of Christmas festival in Patna, Friday, Dec 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Devotees during a Maas prayer at St Basilica Church, on the eve of Christmas festival, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sealink illuminated on the eve of Christmas festival, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

North Goa: A crowded at Mapusa Market on the eve of Christmas festival, North Goa, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | -(PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An illuminated Sacred Heart Cathedral church on the eve of Christmas in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The church is closed as Delhi Disaster Management Authority has prohibited all gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the view of threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus. | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message ?Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines ?, at Puri beach of Odisha, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A boy sells Christmas items near the main gate of Sacred Heart Cathedral Church illuminated on the eve of Christmas, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 | (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Bengaluru: Devotees offer prayers at St Basilica Church, on the eve of Christmas festival in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Patna: School students celebrate on the eve of Christmas day in Patna, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | -(PTI Photo)

Shimla: Tourists and locals walk along the Ridge on the eve of Christmas, in Shimla, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. | -(PTI Photo)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:12 AM IST