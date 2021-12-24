Omicron scare: BMC issues guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai; check full list here

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday imposed the fresh guidelines in Mumbai issued by the Maharashtra government in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron cases. According to a notice issued by the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the order read that no New Year celebration programme, function, gathering, party, activity or happening in any closed or open spaces in municipal limits.

The announcement comes on a day when the city reported nearly 700 cases, highest since October.

Maharashtra government today imposed a ban on assembly of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. It will come into effect from midnight today. Not only this, the Maharashtra govt has also imposed several new restrictions on gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

ALSO READ Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy on Saturday

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

In case of other functions, total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherin seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

In case of Sports Events/ Competitions, these may be held with number of spectators not exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

Restaurants, Gymnasiums, Spas, Cinema Halls and Theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:24 PM IST