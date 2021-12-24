COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,410 fresh cases, 12 deaths, 868 recoveries on December 24; 20 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Friday, December 24, recorded 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 8,426. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,404.

868 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,01,243. The recovery rate in the state is 97.69%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 86,815 people are in home quarantine and 886 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 962 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 275 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 16 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 11 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 14 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 14 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 108.

Of the 108 cases in Maharashtra, 46 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 15 are from Pune rural, seven from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Satara, five from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Nagpur, and one each from Latur, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira- Bhayandar and Ahmednagar.

Out of the 108, 54 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:19 PM IST