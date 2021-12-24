Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy on Saturday

The Maharashtra Government has taken a lead among other states to set up the State Faculty Development Academy with the objective of imparting consistently high-quality vocational education to the teachers coming under the Department of Higher and Technical Education as well as all the elements related to higher education throughout their tenure.

It will be inaugurated on Saturday by the Chief Minister. It is the only state government institution in the country to have initiated a structured institute for faculty development as envisaged in the NEP 2020.

Through this, updated knowledge of changing technology, educational methods, industry, business and related fields will be imparted to all the constituents of higher education institutions.

The training will be based on the main objectives of creating a new curriculum according to the availability of employment, creating a network of teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education, conducting continuous experiments for capacity building, rational thinking based on science as well as diverse and inclusive education.

The education will be imparted with the help of leading affiliates in Maharashtra.

A higher and technical education department official told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ It will be the first and only institute in the country to provide strategic training to teachers and other relevant persons of higher education in the context of National Education Policy.’’

The development academy has entered into agreements with the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) and the Initiative of Change at Panchgani. Training programs will also be conducted through Sir JJ School of Art, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, St. Xavier's College, Deccan Institute Pune, Infosys, Institute of Chemical Technology and many other leading institutes and educators.

Further, persons related to higher education including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean, Registrar, Director, Principal, President, Academic Council Member, Management Council Member and Administrative Officers and Staff will be included in this training.

