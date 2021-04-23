Photo

Updated on

IN PHOTOS: A look at Mumbai's locked vs not-so-locked down streets

By FPJ Web Desk

No social distancing observed at Dadar market amidst the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
No social distancing observed at Dadar market amidst the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
Photo by Sweety Adimulam

As Mumbai continues to stay locked under the 'Break The Chain' order to fight the deadly second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, rules are being followed as well as flouted in different parts of the city. While some streets are empty as people are staying home, others are witnessing crowds that can further spike the already rising numbers.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed fresh 67,013 COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths.

An empty Gokuldham Market seen on the otherwise busy Film City Road in Malad due to lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
An empty Gokuldham Market seen on the otherwise busy Film City Road in Malad due to lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
Photo by Pratip Acharya
No social distancing observed at Dadar market amidst the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
No social distancing observed at Dadar market amidst the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
Photo by Sweety Adimulam
Empty streets observed at Link Road, Borivali due to the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
Empty streets observed at Link Road, Borivali due to the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021.
Photo by Sachin Gaad
Scenes from Borivali West during the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai.
Scenes from Borivali West during the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai.
Photo by Sweety Adimulam
Social distancing goes for a toss as people crowd together to buy fish in Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road on 23 April 2021.
Social distancing goes for a toss as people crowd together to buy fish in Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road on 23 April 2021.
Photo by Sachin Golani
Scenes from a lane off Barfiwala Road in Andheri amidst lockdown in Mumbai. Currently, citizens are directed to not step out of their houses unless necessary.
Scenes from a lane off Barfiwala Road in Andheri amidst lockdown in Mumbai. Currently, citizens are directed to not step out of their houses unless necessary.
Photo by Bhavna Uchil
Streets in Bhayandar wear deserted look during the lockdown in Maharashtra on 23 April 2021.
Streets in Bhayandar wear deserted look during the lockdown in Maharashtra on 23 April 2021.
Photo by Somen Sharma
A completely empty street in Thane West on 23 April 2021 due to the ongoing lockdown.
A completely empty street in Thane West on 23 April 2021 due to the ongoing lockdown.
Photo by Vallabh Ozarkar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in