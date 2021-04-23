IN PHOTOS: A look at Mumbai's locked vs not-so-locked down streets

As Mumbai continues to stay locked under the 'Break The Chain' order to fight the deadly second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, rules are being followed as well as flouted in different parts of the city. While some streets are empty as people are staying home, others are witnessing crowds that can further spike the already rising numbers.
In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed fresh 67,013 COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)